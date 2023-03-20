Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute is hosting a free talk, "Fish for the Future: How genomics can support sustainable fisheries," at Kryrouz Auditorium in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, as part of the Gloucester400+ celebration. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
This free event features GMGI fisheries scientist Tim O’Donnell and how he and his team are utilizing state-of-the-art genomic technologies to support sustainable fisheries for the future. GMGI is taking advantage of the recent unprecedented advancement of genomic technology to provide modern high-quality data that can supplement traditional fisheries data and support more sustainable management.
While the event is free, seating is limited and registration is required at http://bit.ly/3JroP4J.