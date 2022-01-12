A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in the parking lot at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
Curative, the company that previously provided PCR testing at The Open Door, offers free testing by appointment only. Testing hours are Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and appointments may be booked by visiting https://book.curative.com/sites/34046. Walk-up tests will not be provided.
All appointments for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday are booked, and Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday. Slots are available Tuesday, Jan. 18, and thereafter.
Results are typically provided by the lab one or two days later.