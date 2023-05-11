Gloucester Writers Center presents “Fish Tales: Moms” on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage when the topic of “mothers” takes center stage.
“Storytelling at its heart is an act of generosity, when a single person on the stage shares a chapter of their lives with an audience who pledges their attention,” said Heidi Wakeman, the current storyteller-in-residence.
“Through this gracious exchange, we renew our sense of interconnectedness. One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to stories about mothers. This Fish Tales show is sure to surprise and move you, delight and inspire you. Breakfast in bed can wait — come celebrate Mother’s Day with us on May 13,” she said.
Cape Ann storytellers that will share their tales include: Nick Anderson, Gordon Baird, Linda Bourke, Dawn Epstein, Caleb Friday, Rick Gadbois, Nancy Kwant, Caitlin Featherstone and Bobbie Jean Wayne.
Over the past decade, Fish Tales has grown from a small gathering to a large bustling evening out.
Tickets are $25, and available at the Gloucester Stage website: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34549/production/1159524. Proceeds will benefit the many programs of the Gloucester Writers Center.
”The Colors of Music”
Cape Ann Symphony presents its spring concert, titled “The Colors of Music” on Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School at 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
“The concert features the joyous, fun-filled music of Mozart’s ‘Overture to the Marriage of Figaro’ and Haydn’s delightful ‘Clock Symphony,’ and concludes with Brahms’ incredibly powerful, yet lyrical ‘Piano Concerto No. 1’ featuring the pianist Michael Lewin. If this doesn’t bring everyone out of their seats nothing will,” according to the program notes.
Lewin, who has performed in 30 countries, plays with a “majestic power and searing emotion,” wrote a London Times critic. His career was launched with top prizes in the Franz Liszt International Competition, the American Pianists Association Award and the William Kapell International Piano Competition. His recordings have won a Grammy Award and a Roundglass Music Award.
For tickets and more information, visit: https://capeannsymphony.org.
Selkie music video and more
Jennifer Matthews, a singer songwriter, has been hard at work during the pandemic in Rockport where she has collaborated with a fellow singer-songwriter, Shawn Zuke, who lives thousands of miles away in Alaska. But they found a way to work together on a new song and music video titled “Selkie,” about the mythical creatures that take on the form of a human or seal. The music video, which was shot locally around Rockport and Gloucester, also includes many scenes from Alaska.
“The live seal you see in the video, amazingly, and literally, came out of the water in front of me at Front Beach,” said Matthews. “And my band mate shot her scenes in Alaska.”
Zuke is the co-writer of the songs with Matthews for their music project called “A Star Symphony.” “Athena” is the next song up for recording.
“We are releasing each individual song as a song/video as each is completed,” said Matthews. “Shawn and I met when I was on a music tour through Alaska during the summer of 2006. We shared some stages on the same bill and began singing harmonies together, and we found our song styles made us musical soul mates. So when COVID hit, we began co-writing and recording our songs at home and emailing music wav files back and forth between my home studio and hers in Homer, Alaska.”
On Friday, May 12, Matthews will perform at Whale’s Jaw Cafe in Rockport from noon to 2 p.m. when she will be joined by guitarist Peter Wostrel from Lanesville. Later this month, she will travel to Alaska to play some live shows with Zuke, and continue recording for their upcoming record release.
Matthews explained the this musical collaboration extends even farther around the globe because it includes Alessandro Facchini, a producer/recording engineer from Rome, Italy. The music video also was edited by Olivia Huang, an award-winning documentary filmmaker. To view the video, go to: https://youtu.be/7RsJLfk9_vs. For more information, visit: www.jennifermatthews.com.
Melissa Cox Solo show
Rockport Art Association & Museum presents a solo show of works by Melissa Cox, titled “By Land and By Sea” in the Pearson Gallery with a public opening reception on Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The show runs through June 1. Cox, a Gloucester resident and freelance photographer, has been taking photos since high school and recently found her love of nautical, architecture and landscape photography. She loves being out on the water taking pictures of ships, whales and sunsets. Her photo “Waiting to Row” was selected for the cover on Discover Gloucester’s guide book for the 2020 season.
Stephen LaPierre on Rocky Neck
In celebration of the city’s 400+ anniversary, Rocky Neck artist Stephen LaPierre presents a show of recent plein air works in an exhibition of more than 100 paintings, many which feature panoramic views of the area’s architecture, lanes and marinescapes. There is a Neighbors’ Preview on Friday, May 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a public opening reception on Saturday, May 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This current show includes many of the artist’s Key West paintings, created during his year-round residency there from 2010 to early 2016 after which he moved to Gloucester. The artist, with easel and paints, could be spotted outdoors capturing the changing light, colors, landscapes and seascapes from Smith’s Cove to Gloucester Harbor, from early morning and into the night. His current studio is next to The Rudder restaurant, at 75 Rocky Neck Ave on the second floor. “It’s worth the trip up the stairs,” the sign tells curious visitors. Soon after his arrival on Cape Ann, he was accepted as a member of the North Shore Arts Association and the Rockport Art Association. For more information, visit: www.paintpaintpaint.org.
100 Voices installation
The Cape Ann Museum and the CAM Teen Council present “100 Voices: Our Collective Story,” a creation by local artist Stephanie Benenson, who brings the stories of immigrant families alive with spoken word and laser lighting for an immersive experience. The exhibition is a work of light and sound by Harbor Voices, which was created with voices at senior centers, civic offices, public schools, nonprofits, historical societies among others. Storytellers were invited to share in any language, resulting in a multilingual presentation that shares a range of global immigration perspectives. The exhibition will be on display at the Cape Ann Museum Green campus, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, from May 12–14 and May 19–21. Free viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit: capeannmuseum.org.
Benefit concert for Rockport UU
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport will host a concert featuring Headlands, with guest Scarlett Evans Berge on Saturday, May 13, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 4 Cleaves St., in Rockport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The band features Amy Rich, John Rockwell, Eric Wilson, George Englis and Kevin Levesque; and Berge is an O’Maley Innovation Middle School student in Gloucester who plays piano in the school’s jazz band. She is slated to sing with the Cape Ann Big Band later this spring. A suggested donation is $20; students 12 and under are free. All are welcome. Funds raised will support renewable energy initiatives for the congregation, including solar panel installation. Ben Mayer of SunBug Solar will be available to answer questions about the use of solar panels on homes or businesses, before the concert and during intermission. Refreshments also will be for sale.
Rocky Neck show event
A special event related to the current show on the Rocky Neck Art Colony features a staged reading “Remembering Good Harbor Beach,” on Saturday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. Free/$10 suggested donation. This new one-act play in two parts, written by Debra Wiess and performed by Susan and John Van Drie, takes the viewer literally “Cape-to-Cape.” Building on historical sources, it presents an imaginative account of the budding creative and romantic union between Edward and Josephine Hopper (née Nivison) during the summer of 1927 in Gloucester and then re-encounters the couple in Truro in 1939, well into their tumultuous marriage. For more information, visit: www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Award-winning folk musician
Juno and Canadian Folk Music Award winner James Keelaghan will perform at the Old Sloop Presents concert series on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Throughout a career that spans almost four decades, Keelaghan has created a unique body of work of which he has released ten solo albums. Opening the show will be Reese Fulmer, born in Gloucester, who has made a name for himself in the Capital Region of New York. For tickets and more information, visit: oldslooppresents.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.