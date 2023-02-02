It’s crunch time for the Rockport girls basketball team, which needed five wins in its final seven games entering Thursday’s game with Notre Dame Cristo Rey.
With a strong all around effort, the Vikings now need four wins in their final six to reach the postseason thanks to a 37-22 win at the Rowell Gymnasium.
“We really needed a win tonight,” said Rockport head coach Mike Wilson, whose team moves to 6-8 on the season. “We’ve had a few tough games against some good competition recently so it was good to go out and play well tonight.”
Rockport was powered by its superior rebounding in Thursday’s win. The Vikings put together a 47-25 edge on the glass, limiting Note Dame Cristo Rey’s second chance opportunities while scoring on a bunch of second chance opportunities of their own.
That rebounding edge led to an 11-5 lead after one and Rockport never relinquished that lead as its lead hovered around double-digits for most of the night. The lead grew to 22-13 at the half then 30-20 after three before Rockport wrapped it up in the fourth.
The Vikings won all four quarters and continuously stretched their lead as the game went on as the final score was their biggest lead of the night. A stifling defense also complemented Rockport’s rebounding. Notre Dame Cristo Rey never scored more than four straight points as the Viking’s full-court press kept the visitors on their heels.
“I told them at halftime the rebounding is why we’re winning and we need to keep it up,” Wilson said. “And they did. There were a lot of nice hustle plays tonight.”
Adrianna LoGuidice had a double-double with 10 points to go along with 13 rebounds while Ava MacDowell had nine points and Allie George a team-high 14 rebounds to go along with six points. Ava MacDowell had four points and nine rebounds and turned in the sequence of the night in the third quarter where she blocked a shot, got the rebound, then grabbed an offensive rebound on the other end of the floor and scored on the rebound.
Needing four wins over their final six games, the Vikings have another big game lined up Saturday at Mt. Alvernia (11:30 a.m.). Rockport lost to Mt. Alvernia in overtime the first time the teams met earlier this winter.