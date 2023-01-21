MANCHESTER — It’s almost time to move up.
At least, the hundreds of incoming ninth-graders heading to Manchester Essex Regional High School in the fall will get a sneak peek next week at what their next four years will look like.
Superintendent Pam Beaudoin and Principal Patricia Puglisi are inviting not only incoming students but parents to gather at the school for “Transition to High School Night.”
The program is slated to take place Thursday, Jan. 26, starting at 6 p.m.
The gathering is intended to give families a chance to learn more about the school, including how to navigate its halls and what might be expected for new students.
School administrators will share details about the academic program, along with course selection and scheduling. Those present will be briefed on the school’s curriculum, opportunities for learning and elective offerings.
Discussion will also consider programs in the arts, business, technology and music.
“The Transition Night allows MERHS to showcase our programs for current (Manchester Essex Regional School District) families and those considering returning to MERSD,” said Puglisi.
Student panel to give rundown
During the program, current Manchester Essex Regional High students will share their experiences and offer advice for acclimating to high school.
Puglisi said the presentation will focus on the “student-centered learning” concept at the school. She said those new to the school will hear from a panel of about 10 students who will share their academic, extra-curricular and athletic experiences.
“Even though those in our schools are moving from the front of the building to the back of the building, it’s a really big transition,” said Puglisi. “The students on the panel will provide what their experiences were and what will be required.”
In addition to the “Transition to High School Night,” a student orientation day is also planned to take place on Aug. 22 before the formal start of school.
This gathering will include programs for students and parents. The parent orientation, Puglisi said, will include a panel of faculty, upperclassmen and other parents.
“The student orientation is run by our peer mentors, or upperclassmen, who will show them around,” said Puglisi. “They try to create a festive atmosphere for the students. There’s usually a lot of questions.”
Puglisi said she expects those attending to find Thursday night informative.
“These are the events we really look forward to, in terms of welcoming our upcoming class to the high school,” she said.
The program will be recorded and posted on the district website, www.mersd.org, for those unable to attend. Those with questions about the program may contact Puglisi at puglisip@mersd.org. Manchester Essex Regional High School is located at 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
