A Gloucester ballerina has a principal role in Boston Ballet's production of Tchaikovsky's beloved "The Nutcracker."
Caitlyn Muniz of Gloucester is performing as Clara in Mikko Nissinen’s production, of which there are 41 performances at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston through Dec. 31. Clara is the ballet's heroine, who falls asleep after Christmas party and a life-size Nutcracker leads her on a magical adventure.
The 16-year-old attended Gloucester public schools until this year when she transferred to the Professional Division of Boston Ballet at Walnut Hill School of Arts where she is a Pao Scholar and a junior.
Prior to Boston Ballet, Muniz studied ballet and other dance genres at Ballet Austin, Joffrey Ballet, Acton School of Ballet, Marblehead School of Ballet and Michelle Shaw’s Elite Dance Centre. Muniz has performed in many ballets, including Northeast Youth Ballet’s "Nutcracker" and as Clara in Commonwealth Ballet’s "Nutcracker" in 2021.
Muniz grew up in Gloucester with her parents, Jean and Stephen, her older sister Caroline and older brother Cameron. She also has a large extended family in Gloucester.
Nissinen’s version of the classic "Nutcracker" tale, created for Boston Ballet in 2012, is one of the largest builds the company has ever done, engaging craftspeople from across the United States. Award-winning scenic and costume designer Robert Perdziola illustrated more than 40 sketches that were transformed into the production’s larger-than-life sets. The production also incorporated more than 350 intricate costumes, designed by Perdziola. Lighting design is by renowned Finnish designer Mikki Kunttu.
The Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest musical organization in New England, led by Boston Ballet Music Director Mischa Santora, performs Tchaikovsky’s score.
All children performing in "The Nutcracker" are students of the Boston Ballet School and Boston Ballet School’s Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts and coached by an experienced staff, including Nissinen, the ballet's artistic director.
Students auditioned for the production and started rehearsing, including sessions with the professional company, in October. The students have the opportunity to experience the professional backstage atmosphere at the Boston Opera House through technical and dress rehearsals, as well as performances accompanied by the Boston Ballet Orchestra.
"Participating in a full-length ballet is an important performance opportunity for students, exposing them to aspects of ballet they do not experience in a regular class. The students learn about the hard work and enjoyment that composes a live ballet performance and have the unique opportunity to dance alongside Boston Ballet’s 63 professional dancers from around the world," according to statement from Boston Ballet.
For more information, visit bostonballet.org.