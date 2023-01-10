Tuesday’s Northeastern Conference Lynch clash between Gloucester and Saugus was ruled by the defenses. With both teams switching up between zone and man-to-man looks in the half court, open looks were tough to come by on both ends.
In the end, it was the Fishermen that made a few more shots and had the stronger finish in a 54-44 win at the Smith Fieldhouse. With the win, Gloucester moves to 5-2 on the season and bounces back from a tough loss last Friday to Winthrop.
While Gloucester never really gained a comfortable lead until late in the fourth, the Fishermen only trailed for a single first quarter possession, going down 7-6 before finishing the opening frame with a 10-7 lead.
The Fishermen maintained a one or two possession lead for most of the night with Saugus rallying to tie the score on three separate occasions, twice in the third and once more early in the fourth, but could never take over the lead.
Gloucester finally pulled away in the fourth with three pointers from Adam Borowick and Evan Anderson and a pair of free throws from Alex Laine extending the lead to 54-44 with just over two minutes to play. The Gloucester defense would hold Saugus scoreless over the final four minutes of play and allowed only five points in a decisive fourth quarter effort.
Nate Montagnino had a big night for the Fishermen with a game-high 20 points to go along with 18 rebounds. Charlie Amero had nine points with Laine and Ashton Davis each scoring seven.
The Fishermen return to action on Friday at defending NEC champion Beverly (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 54, Saugus 44at Benjamin A. Smith Fieldhouse, Gloucester
Saugus 7 16 16 5 44
Gloucester 10 15 17 12 54
S: Isaiah Rodriguez 5-0-14, Chris Flynn 5-2-14, Josh Osawe 3-0-7, Max Anajjar 0-3-3, Ben Tapia-Gately 1-1-3, Cam Soroko 1-0-2, Isaiah Garcia 0-1-1.
G: Nate Montagnino 9-2-20, Charlie Amero 4-1-9, Alex Laine 2-2-7, Ashton Davis 2-2-7, Adam Borowick 2-0-6, Evan Anderon 2-0-5.
3-Pointers: S, Rodriguez 4, Flynn 2, Osawe; G, Borowick 2, Laine, Davis, Anderson
Halftime: 25-23 Gloucester
Records: S, 5-3; G, 5-2.