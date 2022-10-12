The Gloucester boys soccer team looked like it was well on its way to another dominant win in the opening minutes of Wednesday's Northeastern Conference Lynch Division clash with Swampscott.
The conference leading Fishermen scored twice in the first three minutes of the game, both off the foot of Gino Tripoli. Gloucester, however, did not find the back of the net again in the final 77 minutes of play as Swampscott settled down. Despite looking a little sluggish at times, the Fishermen were still able to do enough to leave Newell Stadium with a 2-1 win.
"We made it look easy in the first couple minutes," said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team improves to 11-3. "Then we just felt the momentum getting sucked away and we stopped working. I think we thought Swampscott was ready to get back on the bus but instead they kept battling. It's dangerous to let a team stay in the game like that but it's also good that we were able to come away with the two points for a win in a game like this."
In the opening minute of the game Tripoli went right to work, forcing a turnover outside the box and racing in for a breakaway goal and a 1-0 Gloucester lead. Just two minutes later he struck again, this time redirecting a perfectly placed cross from Dylan Smith on the left wing for a 2-0 edge.
That's when Swampscott started to settle down. Gloucester had trouble connecting on its passing sequences while Swampscott defended its own area well and eventually started to earn more time of possession.
The Big Blue found some momentum heading into the break as Christian Urbano took advantage of a Gloucester turnover and finding the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the half.
The Fishermen again came out strong to start the second, but could not convert on a few near misses. Swampscott again settled down and started to build a territorial edge. In the second half, however, the Fishermen defense came up big limiting Big Blue scoring chances outside of one good look in the final minute, which was grabbed by a diving Stefano Numerosi in the Gloucester net to preserve the win.
The Gloucester defense, led by Leo Vitale, Ben Watts and Joao Ferreira, kept the Swampscott attack in check with strong on-ball defense and efficient clears.
"We gave (Swampscott) some life and they picked up their play after we started fast in both halves," Marnoto said. "We had our moments but then we had some lapses. But we were able to defend well enough to limit their chances even if they were possessing the ball well. We were a little off today but we did enough to win."
Gloucester is off until Tuesday, when Marblehead visits Newell Stadium (4:30 p.m.).