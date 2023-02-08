A burst sprinkler system over the bitter cold weekend could not keep “80 for Brady” or Gloucester Cinema down for long.
On Wednesday, John Williams, a co-owner of Gloucester Cinema on Essex Avenue, said the cinema was able to get its sprinkler system work done on Tuesday and plans to have movies in two of its three theaters up and running Friday.
A sprinkler system that burst around midnight Saturday and poured water into Sunday during extreme cold that gripped Cape Ann forced the cinema at 74 Essex Ave. to close temporarily for repairs. The large auditorium suffered up to 3 feet of water and a quarter of its ceiling tiles fell to the floor. An adjoining auditorium got at least 2 feet of water.
The key to reopening the cinema was getting the sprinkler system repaired. Williams said in a brief interview that the president of Metro-Swift Sprinkler Corporation in Peabody had more than 100 people in line for service, “but because we are a long-time customer, we got great service.”
Williams said the plan is to open two screens while the auditorium that suffered the most damage where the pipes burst awaits repairs.
Scheduled to be shown on Friday is “80 for Brady,” a story of four woman in their 80s who make plans to attend the 2017 Super Bowl. It’s based on a true story and stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and, of course, the GOAT, Tom Brady.
The other film scheduled for Friday is M. Knight Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin,” Williams said.
For more information or showtimes, go to https://www.gloucestercinema.com/.
