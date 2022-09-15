Gloucester’s ban on all non-essential outdoor water use is being extended until the end of September due to continuing drought conditions.
The ban is now being extended until Sept. 30. Despite some recent rainfall, drought conditions persist and Gloucester’s water capacity remains at just 51%, according to city officials. The status of the temporary ban, put in place Sept. 1 and reevaluated Thursday, will be re-evaluated again Sept. 30.
“I would like to ask all Gloucester residents, whether they use city water or have private wells, to help us preserve our natural resources during this critical drought period,” said Mayor Greg Verga. “I appreciate residents’ cooperation and understanding of these necessary restrictions. We intend to keep this ban in place for as short a time as possible, but despite some recent rainfall, conditions remain critical, and we cannot responsibly lift the ban at this time.”
Drought conditions result in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil conditions, increasing the wildland fire risk. Cape Ann communities have seen multiple brush fires in recent weeks. Brush fires take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local and regional resources.
All outdoor fires, including the use of outdoor fireplaces, firepits, and chimineas are prohibited during this time of critical drought. Residents are also asked to take care when disposing of combustible materials including the disposal of cigarettes.
The Northeast Region of Massachusetts, of which Cape Ann is a part, remains in a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state considers these outdoor. water uses “essential”: for health or safety reasons; by regulation; for the production of food and fiber; for the maintenance of livestock; to meet the core functions of a business.
Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines.