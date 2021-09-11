Gloucester's police and fire personnel, past and present, met Saturday at the Gloucester Fire Department Headquarters on School Street to recognize the lives lost during the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.
The short ceremony began at 9:55 a.m., around the time when the second tower at the World Trade Center in New York City fell, with opening words from fire Chief Eric Smith.
"Today we have a generation that did not witness this tragedy or feel the raw emotions it created," he said. "Yet here they stand, honoring the past, serving today and protecting our future."
Nearly 3,000 people where killed in the Sept. 11 attacks: 2,753 when two planes hit the twin towers at the World Trade Center, 40 when a plane plowed intp a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and 184 when another flight hit the Pentagon.
Following a short prayer and moment of silence led by Chaplain Peter Aberle of the Orthodox Congregational Church in Lanesville, Gloucester Fire Department Color Guard Deputy Commander Jeff Romeo rang a symbolic ‘5-5-5-5′ alarm on a ceremonial bell to remember those who lost their lives during the attacks. The practice is done each year by the New York City Fire Department, which lost 343 firefighters, including a chaplain and two paramedics, who responded to the World Trade Center. Countless other departments across the country follow suit.
Once the service was over, attendees congregated and shared their memories of that fateful day.
"I was at City Hall helping with new enrollment," said Douglass MacArthur, now chair of the Gloucester Retirement Board. "A coworker came and said, 'Douglass, we're under attack.' I went home and watched the whole thing unfold at noon."
A former firefighter for 41 years and veteran of the Vietnam War, MacArthur said he's attended every one of Gloucester Fire Department's 9/11 memorial services.
"This is my family," he said, "and I've dedicated my life to serving my country."
Phil Dench, who served as Gloucester's fire chief from 2009 to 2012, attended the service with Bob Francis, a retired, 32-year veteran of the department.
"Everyone can remember where they were that day," said Dench. "I was out late the previous night since we had to take care of a fire the night before. I was filling out reports. When I came home, my wife told me about a plane hitting the World Trade Center. As soon as I sat down to watch the TV, the second plane hit. That's when I knew this wasn't an accident. We were under attack."
Francis said he expected more from the ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
"I'm afraid we're forgetting history," he explained. "We've been attacked before and it could very well happen again. We have a hateful enemy that will stop at nothing."
Dench felt differently.
"(The ceremony) is more for us, not for the politicians to give big speeches," he said. "It's a time for us to reflect and remember."
Similar ceremonies were held by the fire departments in Rockport, Manchester and Essex.
