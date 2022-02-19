The Gloucester Fire Department has been awarded more than $8,000 in public fire education grants, the Baker-Polito administration announced this week.
Gloucester is among 227 Massachusetts fire departments that will receive a Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) Program grant and a Senior SAFE Program grant.
Gloucester received a $5,175 SAFE grant to work with classroom teachers to deliver fire safety lessons to the city's kindergartners and third-graders. It also won a $3,055 Senior SAFE grant to make senior center presentations on fire and life safety and to conduct home visits with smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations.
“The Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E. grant program continues to make effective fire safety education available to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts kids,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the SAFE Program began, according to state fire officials, a decline almost 30% greater than the decline in fire deaths overall. In light of that success, the state Department of Fire Services launched the Senior SAFE Program to provide firefighters with funding to deliver fire safety education to older adults, who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire.
“The fire departments delivering these safety messages are reducing the risk of fire, injury, and tragedy in cities and towns across the Commonwealth,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “No child has died in a Massachusetts fire since March of 2019, and fire deaths overall continue to trend downward. Programs like SAFE and Senior SAFE are among the reasons Massachusetts is one of the most fire-safe states in the nation.”
The SAFE and Senior SAFE programs provide $1.8 million in fiscal 2022 through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments. The programs are administered by the state Department of Fire Services.