Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.