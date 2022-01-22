In recent weeks the Gloucester girls hockey team has put an emphasis on its puck movement and teamwork during practice time. In Saturday's game against Shawsheen, Gloucester was rewarded for its unselfish play with its highest goal total of the season and five different goal scorers in a 5-2 win at Talbot Rink.
"Everything we've been working on the last two weeks really showed today," said Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick, whose team snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. "Our puck movement, our breakout, getting quality shots. It was all good tonight and everyone played well. It was nice to have a game like this. We have struggled against some very good teams in recent weeks so we needed this."
The Fishermen controlled the ebb and flow on the ice from the moment the puck dropped in the opening frame. Gloucester put constant pressure on the Shawsheen defense, rolling three lines with all three making big contributions.
After several close calls Gloucester finally got on the scoreboard with just 1:07 remaining in the frame with some great puck movement on an odd man rush. Sydney Bouchie, Keagan Jewell and Mya Jewell broke out on a three-on-two break and all three players touched the puck, finishing up with Keagan Jewell going from left dot to right dot to a trailing Bouchie, who scored for a 1-0 lead after one.
The Fishermen essentially put the game away in the second with three more goals to extend the lead to 4-0.
Jenna Connelly knocked home a rebound off of an Aria Caputo shot just over two minutes into the middle frame to make it 2-0. Mya Jewell then scored on a wrist shot from the slot for a 3-0 lead just 70 seconds later. Three-and-a-half minutes after that Ari Scola gave Gloucester a 4-0 lead with a nice deflection off an Abby Lowthers shot.
"It was a total team effort, defense and forwards were all on point," Bernick said. "Mya Jewell was making plays all over the ice and Ari Scola had a nice tip in. That's a play we've been working on in practice and she executed it perfectly."
Shawsheen got a goal late in the third to cut it to 4-1, but Gloucester took the momentum back right away in the third as Keagan Jewell put home a pass from Brooke McNiff (2 assists) to make it 5-1.
Shawsheen added another with 12 minutes to go to make it 5-2. The Rams continued to push to the finish, but Gloucester goalie Kaydin Cusumano was on top of her game making a few difficult saves and controlling rebounds to keep her team in control to cruise to the victory.
Gloucester returns to action on Monday at home against Billerica (4:30 p.m.).
Gloucester 5, Shawsheen 2
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Shawsheen 0,1,1| 3
Gloucester 1,3,1| 5
1st Period: G, Sydney Bouchie (Keagan Jewell, Mya Jewell) 13:53.
2nd Period: G, Jenna Connelly (Aria Capuo) 2:02; G, Mya Jewell (Brooke McNiff) 3:12; G, Ari Scola (Abby Lowthers, Karissa Burgess) 6:47; S, Christine Tsoukalas (Paige Fuller, Kelsey Giordano) 11:55.
3rd Period: G, Keagan Jewell (McNiff, Bouchie) :41; S, Laney Mead (un.) 3:00.
Saves: S, Elianna Munroe 25; G, Kaydin Cusumano 26.
Records: S, 0-11; G, 2-8.