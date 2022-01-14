Gloucester schools remain open amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases since mid-December that has presented its share of challenges, especially when it comes to staffing at the high school.
The district overall had 109 active cases on Jan. 12, up from 49 on Dec. 15. Superintendent Ben Lummis told the School Committee on Wednesday that the biggest surprise was the number of total year-to-date cases since the committee’s last meeting on Dec. 15, when there were 197 total cases.
“As of now it’s 747,” Lummis said. This breaks down to 621 students and 123 staff infected with the coronavirus this school year.
“So, 550 cases in less than a month. That of course is not unique to Gloucester or the Gloucester Public Schools,” he said. “We are seeing it throughout the Commonwealth, but that is a big, big change, obviously.”
“Our primary challenge has been increased student and staff absences, both challenging for their own reasons and in their own ways,” Lummis said
“The big challenge is the high school,” he added, referring to staff absences.
At Gloucester High, staff absences for COVID-19 and other reasons have ranged from 24 on Jan. 4 to 14 on Jan. 12. It’s a trend Lummis said that is slowly improving.
Lummis said he communicated with high-school families about this last week.
“Students have had to have classes in the auditorium, lecture hall and/or field house, so not all three spaces every day,” Lummis said. The students are spaced farther apart than if they were in a regular classroom. He said this is not ideal, but that every high school he is aware of is taking a similar approach.
“Teachers are expected to assign work to be done during class period. That is not happening all the time. Sometimes that doesn’t happen,” Lummis said about what happens when teachers take ill in the morning.
As far as attendance rates go, the schools have been fluctuating between 75% and 90%.
Gloucester High’s attendance rate has been running at 75% to 85%. Typically, the attendance rate for December is at 90%.
O’Maley Innovation Middle School has been running at a 93% attendance rate for the full year, and this past week it was 85%.
The rate of positive COVID-19 cases is not proportionally equal across the board because Gloucester High and O’Maley have much larger student populations, but “they don’t have as many active cases proportionally as some of the other places, Lummis said.
Gloucester High has an enrollment of 830 students, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website. O’Maley has about 630. The elementary schools range in enrollment from 167 at East Gloucester to 371 at West Parish.
On Jan. 12, Gloucester High reported 21 cases, O’Maley 13 cases and among elementary schools Beeman and West Parish had the highest number of active cases — 17 each on Wednesday.
East Gloucester, Lummis noted, was an outlier with three active cases that day.
When it comes to vaccination rates, 50% of sixth-graders are vaccinated, up 10 percentage points from 40% on Dec. 15, Lummis said. For seniors, 77% are vaccinated, up from 73% on Dec. 15.
About 42% of the district’s students are enrolled in the weekly COVID safety testing program, with 48% of students enrolled at Gloucester High and 38% at O’Maley.
The percentage of students enrolled in testing at Beeman Elementary is up from 71 to 137, about 42% of the enrollment, Lummis said, which may be due to the school closing amid a spike in cases a few days before winter break.
School Committee Vice Chairperson Samantha Watson said she has gotten emails from parents asking why the schools are not going remote and how much choice the district has in the matter.
“Or it doesn’t,” Lummis said of the state not allowing this practice this school year.
He said students are with teachers and classmates, pursuing extracurricular activities, athletics, rehearsing the musical and doing other activities.
“These are important activities, engagement and connections that our students are doing,” Lummis said. They get meals at no cost and access to mental health services, he added, saying it’s better to have students in school than going remote.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.