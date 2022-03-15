It may not be too long before Gloucester works out the kinks with its parking kiosks and enforcement starts again, putting an end to free parking in and around the downtown.
However, drivers should be aware that the city is planning “stepped up” enforcement of those who park all day downtown in violation of the two-hour parking limit meant to make sure spaces turn over for customers, according to the mayor.
Public Works Director Mike Hale said most of the roughly 80 kiosks are working, save for three that have hardware issues with credit card readers or printers.
The next step is the integration of hardware and software related to enforcement, so as to allow police to use license plate readers to collect data to see whose time limit has expired. He said Public Works needs to make sure the kiosks are working “100%” before they are put back in service.
“It’s close,” Hale said of the kiosks coming back online.
“We continue to meet weekly and we are almost there,” Mayor Greg Verga said in an email. “However, almost is not good enough. Until we have confidence that the kiosks are working on a consistent basis we will not be enforcing parking fees. However, we will continue to enforce all other parking violations.”
"I have been hearing about cars parking beyond the two-hour limit. People should be prepared for enforcement of this regulation being stepped up," the mayor added.
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
"Please don't park in a crosswalk, in a handicapped spot," Verga said.
Earlier this year, the city announced it would not enforce meter violations until issues with the parking kiosks were resolved.
“If you go to the kiosk now and you hit the button to activate it, a message will pop up saying something to that effect,” Verga said.
Verga updated city councilors during a remote meeting last Tuesday on the state of the parking kiosks, rolled out last year under the administration of then Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
He said the city is losing revenue, “just like the city has been losing revenue for the last, I don’t know, year and a half or for however long it’s been since we had the kiosks wrapped in cellophane.”
It’s in the best interest of the city to get them working again, Verga said.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow asked Verga if coin-operated parking meters were still in operation, and Verga said he thought they all had been hauled away. Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill chimed in on the Zoom meeting to say there are still coin-operated meters on Railroad Avenue.
Verga said General Counsel Chip Payson is conducting a review of the city’s parking ordinance.
“Because over the years, past councils, including the council I was on, added ‘resident-only parking’ and ‘no parking here,’ or whatever, about these different rules,” Verga said. The ordinance didn’t necessarily keep up with the changes.
Technically, he said, the city can’t charge fees if there is no ordinance to back up the parking violations.
“We’d like to roll those out,” Verga said. “Kiosks working 100%, or mostly working, and up-to-date parking ordinances.”
Nearly 80 kiosks were installed around Gloucester in May 2021 to replace older ones that printed out parking passes to be displayed on a windshield. The new kiosks allow parkers to pay using the Flowbird app, by credit card or with coins. Last year, the kiosks stood inactive awaiting a component to allow them to accept coins. At one point, they had been covered with trash bags, which confused some drivers who tried to remove the bags to pay for parking. In October, the city installed new kiosks downtown because those originally ordered and installed had the wrong modules.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.