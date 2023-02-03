The Gloucester and Rockport fire departments are among 266 municipal fire departments awarded $1.9 million in grants to fund fire and life safety education for children and older adults, by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
Gloucester Fire received a $4,381 Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) grant and a $2,277 Senior SAFE grant, while Rockport Fire was awarded $3,781 and $2,077, respectively.
The money will allow firefighters to work directly with students in schools and seniors to educate them about fire safety and prevention. Each program is tailored to the common needs of each age group and includes general fire prevention reminders and safe practices in the home. Lessons feature many safety topics including steps to take if a fire alarm goes off.
The lessons taught in the school-based program are in line with the standards of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Health Curriculum Frameworks and the state Department of Fire Services Curriculum Planning Guidebook.
Lt. Michael Shulman is the coordinator for Gloucester Fire’s SAFE program.
Every department that applied for a grant received funding. The previous record of 253 communities was set in fiscal year 2018.
The average number of children who die in fires annually has dropped by nearly 80% since the S.A.F.E. program began in fiscal year 1996, and Massachusetts recently went nearly three years without losing a child to fire, according to the Department of Fire Services. The Senior SAFE program was launched in fiscal 2014, funding fire safety education for another vulnerable population — seniors, who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire at home.
This year’s awards will provide $1,103,488 in S.A.F.E. funding for 262 fire departments; $562,194 in Senior SAFE funding for 265 fire departments; and $252,783 for regional trailer props used by multiple fire departments to teach and demonstrate fire safety skills. Every department that applied for a grant received funding.
The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE grant programs are funded through legislative earmarks to the Executive Office of the Public Safety & Security, and they are administered by the Department of Fire Services.