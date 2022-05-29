The Division 2 Mass. Bay League championship came down to one final race.
Gloucester and Hingham battled through a breezy Gloucester Harbor on Wednesday afternoon with the Mass. Bay Div. 2 North champion Gloucester and South champ Hingham each taking two races. In the decisive fifth race, SailGHS was able to outlast Hingham in a race that featured several lead changes to capture the Division 2 Championship with a thrilling, 3-2 win.
With the win, Gloucester is the lone team in the Mass. Bay League to finish with an undefeated record, moving to 10-0 on the season with the victory.
Coaches Hilary Frye and Gordon Baird credited the intricate teamwork of lead team racers Olivia Hogan-Lopen and brothers A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis in stymying the Hingham onslaught, especially in the final race.
“It was like our kids were reading the other team’s minds,” Baird said. “Every move they made was countered almost as they made it. An amazingly close bond has grown up on this team, but after nine weeks of almost continuous practice, you can see why.
We couldn’t be prouder of these kids.”
The road to the Division 2 championship was paved through hard work before the season even began.
SailGHS is one of the only programs in the Mass. Bay Leauge that also practices in the Fall and conducted Chalk Talk Pizza Nights every week to keep the kids building, improving and thinking sailing. This Spring, the team started three weeks before all the other teams in mid-March and, thanks to the protective wrap-around nature of the inner harbor, allowed GHS to practice on days that other programs could not. They’ve been at it for ten cold, windy, wet weeks.
All the kids on the team participated in Frye’s free summer sailing program. Hogan-Lopez, the team captain, has been with the program for a decade and plans to sail at Harvard University next school year.
As for SailGHS, they will be making the jump from Division 2 to Division 1 next season.
“Olivia will be sorely missed. A.J. and Ryan Lewis are determined to carry the leadership baton into the near future,” Baird said. “It was a total team effort. All ten wins had a different hero. Other kids might have been faster, but no one team-raced as ferociously as Gloucester.”