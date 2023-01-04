The Gloucester swimming and dive team returned from a two week break on Tuesday when Beverly visited the Cape Ann YMCA.
While the Fishermen saw a first place finish in the dive a relay team qualify for sectionals, the Panthers depth led them to a 100-76 win.
Gloucester (1-2) was led by Ari Preist's first place finish in the dive. The 200 freestyle relay team of Anna Patrick, Esme Sarrouf, Sarah Fernandes and Willow Barry turned in the Sectional qualifying time.
The Fishermen will be looking to get back in the win column next Thursday at Peabody (7:30 p.m.).