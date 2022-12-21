The Gloucester swim team broke into the win column on Tuesday night with an 85-52 win at Salem.
The Fishermen are now 1-1 on the season after a loss to defending NEC champ Masco in their season opener.
Gloucester was led by a first place finish from captain Seamus Buckley in the 500 freestyle. The 4x100 relay team of Anna Patrick, Esme Sarrouf, Sarah Fernandes and captain Willow Barry turned in a sectional qualifying time in the event.
The Fishermen, now in their eighth season as a varsity program, had a big 2022 season, finishing second as a team at the NEC Meet. This season they have several key contributors back from that squad with Barry, a two-year captain, leading the way as the team’s lone returning All-Star.
The team returns to the pool on Tuesday, January 3 against Beverly at the Cape Ann YMCA (7:45 p.m.).