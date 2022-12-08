Fall MVP
Aria Caputo
Gloucester field hockey
The Fishermen burst back onto the scene this fall when it comes to elite field hockey teams in the state and Caputo’s steady play in the midfield was a big reason why. The senior captain played every minute of every game for Gloucester this fall and was always one of the most efficient players on the field.
The midfielder is not going to stuff the stat sheet and score goals at a rapid pace, but watch Gloucester play live and you will see that no player is asked to do more than Caputo. When Gloucester is playing its best it is smothering opponents with possession, and it all starts with Caputo’s two-way midfield play. The senior can make quick stops defensively and transition the team to offense in short order. She is an elite facilitator that always seems to find the open player and puts the Gloucester offense in a position to succeed.
Caputo is also a key contributor on corner chances, where he passing ability is utilized. She also chips in on the defensive side of the field as she can defend corners and is asked to defend the circle, where she can handle talented offensive players from the opposition.
She may play a bit of an unsung game, but Caputo does not make mistakes and she makes the players around her better.
The All-Stars
Sydney Bouchie
Rockport field hockey
The junior was Rockport’s top offensive performer as she generates countless scoring chances from her midfield spot.
Bouchie is a talented passer that also had the athleticism to stick handle around the opposing defense. She can also finish as she led Rockport in goals while earning a spot on the Cape Ann League’s All-Star team.
Faith Castellucci
Gloucester cross country
The junior led the way for the Fishermen this fall as she was frequently the lead finisher for her squad.
Castellucci established herself as one of the elite in the Northeastern Conference, earning All-Star honors with a top-14 finish at the Conference Meet at Stage Fort Park. She also went on to compete in the Division 2B State Meet, where she was once again Gloucester’s top performer.
Sabine Cooper
Manchester Essex cross country
It was a strong season for a young Hornets squad and it was Cooper leading the way at the top of the lineup.
The sophomore was a CAL All-Star this season after leading the team in the League Meet. She was also Manchester Essex’s top finisher in state competition, turning in a 17th place finish at the Division 3B Meet to help Manchester Essex get into the Division 3 State Championship Meet as a team, where she was again the team’s top finisher.
Ella Costa
Gloucester field hockey
A talented playmaker, Costa was an offensive force for the Fishermen this season thanks to her well rounded offensive game.
The junior, a first team All NEC performer, led the Fishermen with 13 goals on the season and she also had 13 assists and 26 points, tied for first on the team. Costa can pass or finish in the circle and she established herself as one of Gloucester’s best stick handlers as she can dribble her way through tight spaces and run through the midfield to create offense.
Hadley Levendusky
Manchester Essex field hockey
A defensive midfielder, the senior captain was as consistent as they come for the Hornets this fall.
Levendusky, a senior captain and Cape Ann League All-Star, was a standout defending the circle thanks to a strong stick and great positional awareness. She is also an elite defender in the field of play who can overpower charging forwards and has a big free hit that can quickly transition the Hornets from defense to offense.
Abby Lowthers
Gloucester field hockey
A talented and crafty offensive player, Lowthers anchored a strong Fishermen forward line with consistent scoring output.
The NEC All-Star was second on the team with 12 goals while leading the squad with 14 assists and tied for the team lead with 26 points. Lowthers has a strong stick in the circle, where she can shoot and pass efficiently. She’s also one of Gloucester’s key players on corner plays, a big strength for the team this fall.
Taiya Mano
Gloucester soccer
The sophomore had a breakout season at striker for the Fishermen, establishing herself as a player that can compete against the iron of the conference.
Mano’s 16 goals were tops on the team as she has an accurate shot and the athleticism and ball skills to create high percentage scoring chances in the box. What set her apart this season was her ability to consistently score against top competition as she found the back of the net against the top teams in the NEC Lynch and even the powers of the NEC Dunn Division.
Mechie O’Neil
Manchester Essex soccer
The junior captain was a potent all around performer in the Hornets midfield this season and a first team All Cape Ann League selection.
O’Neil can score when called upon and facilitate when called upon as she was among the team’s leaders in both goals and assists while helping the team reach the Division 4 Quarterfinals. O’Neil is also versatile enough to chip in on the defensive end of the field as well.
Caelie Patrick
Manchester Essex field hockey
The junior is one of the most dynamic talents in the Cape Ann League with her blend of blazing speed and elite stick skills.
Playing on the wing, Patrick is tough to stop when she has the ball on her stick thanks to her ability to speed up the sideline. Once she approaches the circle she has one of the best reverse stick shots, and passes, in the area as she can pick corners or send perfectly placed crosses to teammates, usually ready to finish on the far post. Patrick led the Hornets in scoring and was a first team All CAL selection.
Franky Twombly
Rockport soccer
Twombly was the team’s leading returning scorer entering the season and was the team’s leading scorer this fall as she helped Rockport play competitively against the strong teams in the Cape Ann League.
Playing on the wing, Rockport’s senior captain can generate offense in a number of ways with strong passing skills and a quick first step to get past defenders. The Cape Ann League All-Star was reliable in every facet of the game for the Vikings this season.
Amy Vytopilova
Manchester Essex field hockey
A versatile midfielder, Vytopiliva contributes at every layer of the field for the Division 4 State runner-up Hornets.
The team’s leader in assists, Vytopilova can pass in the circle and facilitate in transition when the situation calls for it. Her quickness and stick skills also make her an elite defender in the midfield and a Cape Ann League All-Star selection.