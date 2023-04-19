The City of Gloucester will commemorate Earth Day this Saturday with a ceremony at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
Mayor Greg Verga, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and local activists will unveil a newly planted sugar maple in front of City Hall during the ceremony on April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The native sugar maple replaces a Norway maple, which split and was removed in August as it could not be saved. Norway maples are an invasive species.
The sugar maple will be planted before the ceremony as part of the 400 Trees Project, according to Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services.
The 400 Trees Project initiative is part of Gloucester 400+ anniversary and aims to plant 400 young native trees and preserve Gloucester’s 400 oldest trees. The city will collaborate with the 400 Tree Project to help plant trees throughout the seaport.
“We are proud to contribute to the natural legacy of the native species of trees in our city and look forward to watching this new tree grow in front of City Hall,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “The addition will hopefully remind us of this major milestone for many decades to come.”
The event will also serve as the launch of a new city website for “Gloucester Climate Action.” The website will be a central location for information on scheduling no-cost home energy assessments, utility bill resources, public transportation, recycling and much more. The city is finalizing the exact link, Tobey said.
“This platform will be a place to help residents meet the city halfway in our commitment to taking climate action,” said Gemma Wilkens, the city’s sustainability coordinator, in a prepared statement. “Many residents don’t know where to start or taking action feels out of reach. This guide will help residents to find actions that fit their life and connect to resources that make it easier.”