Gloucester’s climate resiliency assessment was among 15 municipal projects in Greater Boston to win a portion of more than $400,000 from the latest round of technical assistance funding from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
The seaport was awarded $37,500 for its climate resiliency work, the agency said.
The mayor’s office said the original thought was to use the technical assistance funding to help with resiliency work during the upcoming Comprehensive Planning Initiative to update the city’s master plan. However, the administration has some other things it is working on and has not settled on exactly how the money would be used.
MAPC, one of 13 regional planning agencies established by state law, offers technical grants each year to help advance the goals identified in Greater Boston’s regional land use and policy plan, MetroCommon2025. All 101 cities and towns in the MAPC region are encouraged to apply for the Technical Assistance Program, which helps municipalities take on critical projects they can’t tackle on their own.
The Technical Assistance Program is primarily funded through District Local Technical Assistance, which are dollars the Legislature and governor appropriate each year, and which are distributed to all of the regional planning agencies, including MAPC.
“This year we received far more project ideas and applications than we can fund, which speaks volumes to the need for more DLTA funding,” said Andrea Harris-Long, AICP, senior land use planner and the Technical Assistance Program coordinator, in a prepared statement. “Our cities and towns want to do a lot of good work to make the region more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable, and that’s reflected in this year’s applications. Many are looking for technical assistance to implement the multi-family zoning requirement for MBTA communities (also known as Section 3A) and other initiatives to address the statewide housing shortage.”
The Technical Assistance Program is also funded through annual assessments from MAPC’s member municipalities, grants from private foundations, leveraged grants from state programs, and fee-for-service contributions from cities and towns.
