The Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football A-Team has shown off its skills on both sides of the football early in the 2021 season.
Through two weeks, the Fishermen 7th and 8th graders sport a 2-0 record after a 34-18 victory over Pentucket in Week 1 and a 34-0 win over Marblehead in Week 2.
The Week 1 win was all about the offense as the Fishermen gashed the Sachems defense all afternoon.
In Week 2, it was the defense’s turn to shine. Not only did the Fishermen defense turn in a shutout, they helped out on the scoreboard as well with two interception returns for a touchdown, both from Jaylen Severino.
Jacob Harris gave Gloucester an early 6-0 lead with a long run on a third down play and the defense took over from there. The Fishermen forced a turnover on downs after the touchdown and then Severino returned his interceptions for touchdowns on the next two Magicians drives to give Gloucester a 22-0 lead.
Gloucester turned in two more touchdowns to cap the scoring at 34-0.
Joe Gucciardi, Tye Piraino and Tyler Chepulis all made big plays on defense to keep Marblehead off the scoreboard.
The Youth Fishermen A-Team is back in action on Sunday at Danvers (2:30 p.m.).