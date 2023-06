Gloucester Boxing Club's Nox Ettiene is back in the ring on Saturday. The Gloucester native, 13, is competing in the Joe Denucci Fight Night on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Newton, card starts at 7:30 p.m.

Gloucester Boxing Club members (from left): coach Mike Lattof, coach Carlo DaSilva, boxer/coach Adrian Gedney, boxer Nox Etienne, boxer Jason McLaughlin, boxer Guilherme Dominques, coach Kevin Tobin, coach Wes Smith and coach Henry Gedney.