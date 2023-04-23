It was an event four years in the making.
On Saturday morning the Young Legends Ball Hockey League formally introduced its brand new ball hockey rink in a ceremony at Stage Fort Park.
The plan for the ball hockey rink was set into motion in the spring of 2019 and began to raise funds later that year. Construction began in the November, 2021 and the finished product is set to host the 2023 Young Legends Ball Hockey season.
Young Legends Ball Hockey has been providing street hockey for local kids for nearly 20 years. Prior to the 2023 season the league was conducted on the old basketball court at Stage Fort Park, which now houses the 160x80-foot rink.
The ball hockey rink features two bench areas and the Boston Bruins spoked "B" at center ice as Young Legends has a partnership with the team.
YLBH plans to launch an entirely new program, focused on including kids, young adults, and adults in the coming weeks. The new program includes a series of teams, and offers the opportunity for organized skills sessions, practices, and tournaments. Sign-ups are currently underway for the 2023 Spring and Summer sessions.
Additional details on the league and current offerings can be accessed on the Young Legends Ball Hockey website at www.ylstreethockey.com.