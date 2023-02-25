Two Cape Ann communities are among those that will be safer against cybersecurity threats thanks to recent grants awarded by the state.
The Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program provides free training to municipal employees around detecting and avoiding cyber threats. Provided by the state’s Office of Technology Services and Security, more than 50,000 employees from 177 cities and towns will undergo this training in 2023 thanks to the annual grant.
This will include employees of the public schools in Gloucester and Salem, the towns of Manchester-by-the-Sea and Danvers, and the South Essex Sewerage District in Salem.
“Our administration is committed to providing communities across Massachusetts with the resources they need to defend their technology against potential cyber threats,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement from her office. “We are thrilled to see municipal leaders from across the Commonwealth prioritize cybersecurity by providing this vital training to their employees.”
Participants will take a cyber strength assessment before starting the program’s training modules, according to the statement. They also will participate in simulated phishing email campaigns to become more aware of misleading techniques scammers or hackers may use to try to access government systems. Municipal IT departments are then given monthly progress reports showing how many employees clicked on malicious links in these simulations.
A final cyber strength assessment is used at the end of the training to measure how much participants learned. Members of the program also receive quarterly threat briefings and weekly newsletters about how to stay safe against cyber threats, the statement said.
Training through the grant will give municipal employees in Manchester-by-the-Sea and other communities safety skills they can apply inside and outside of work, said Manchester Town Accountant Andrea Mainville.
“The current environment with cyber attacks and ransomware has increased the need to ensure we are knowledgeable and aware of potential threats,” Mainville said. “By providing this learning opportunity to the town’s employees, we have a better cybersecurity posture.”
The training will also help keep Gloucester schools secure.
“As cybersecurity continues to be a growing threat across the Commonwealth, Gloucester Public Schools is pleased to partner with the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program,” Gloucester Assistant Superintendent Amy Pasquarello said in an email.
In Peabody, central office employees will start this training first, but all school district employees will undergo it, Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said in a statement.
“Technology plays a large part in our day-to-day lives, so it’s extremely important that we take every step to ensure our systems remain safe,” Vadala said.
This is the first time either Salem’s school district or the city has received this grant, but other municipal departments started undergoing a similar training last summer, said Matthew Killen, Salem’s chief information officer.
In Danvers, the grant covers training for all municipal employees, including the school department, said Colby Cousens, the town’s IT director.
“For us, this is not something we have in the budget really,” Cousens said. “This grant program gives us an opportunity to address this aspect of risk management in our environment that we otherwise haven’t been able to on our own, so there’s a lot of value in that.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.