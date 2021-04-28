An Annisquam project four years in the making is finally coming to a close.
In 2017, the Essex County Greenbelt Association collaborated with Mount Adnah Cemetery Company to raise $650,000 in private funds to acquire roughly 4 acres of land at 109R Leonard Street for permanent protection and public access.
As it sits now, the Wilman Trail runs from Leonard Street through the cemetery’s property and into Greenbelt’s preserved land, which rests between the headstones and Lobster Cove.
Since the two organizations ran their joint fundraising campaign, the deal had been that Greenbelt would eventually transfer a .919-acre parcel to Mount Adnah for future cemetery expansion with the caveat that the land be under a conservation restriction that prevents any future development other than for cemetery use.
Well, that time has come.
With approval from the City Council, Greenbelt is transferring the small parcel to Mount Adnah for cemetery expansion with the assurance that the land will not be at risk of development or eradication of existing vegetation.
The land that is being handed over will have open space preservation, scenic protection, priority natural communities such as tern foraging areas in the mudflats of Lobster Cove, water quality protection, and public access trails for passive recreation, education and nature study.
The conservation restriction that Mount Adnah has given to Greenbelt prevents the destruction of surrounding vegetation, use of motorized vehicles, making topographical changes to the area, installation of underground storage tanks, or constructing anything other than structures for cemetery use.
The trail that runs up the hill from Leonard Street and connects to Greenbelt's land will continue to be public access, Greenbelt’s Chris LaPointe explained on Tuesday.
"We are completing a project that began in 2017 and is all a part of the fundraising message and consistent with what we had planned to do," LaPointe explained. "It has just taken a few years."
