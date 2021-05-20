BOSTON — Voting rights groups are calling for expanded early voting and mail-in voting to be permanent parts of the state's elections.
On Wednesday, the Legislature's Joint Committee on Election Laws heard from dozens of supporters of proposals to expand voting options. Many seek to make permanent the emergency steps taken during the pandemic for local, state and federal elections.
A marquee proposal, filed by Sen. Cynthia Creem, D-Newton, and backed by more than 100 lawmakers, would require elections clerks to send applications for mail-in ballots to all registered voters ahead of elections, authorize early voting at least two weeks before elections, and allow same-day voter registration, among other changes.
"This is a comprehensive bill that will address many of the needs of our outdated voting system," said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, part of a coalition of voting rights groups pushing for the changes. "It will modernize our elections and make our democracy much more equitable and accessible."
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who oversees the state's elections, also supports expanded early and mail-in voting and has submitted his own proposal.
Galvin told the panel the state's foray into expanded early and mail-in voting last year "were a remarkable success by any objective measure" and should become permanent.
"We had record turnout, record voter registration ... and we had results that were prompt and reliable," he said. "And very few people questioned the results."
Making the changes permanent will cost cities and towns "millions of dollars," Galvin noted, adding that it will be "money well spent."
He called on the Legislature to allocate more funds to cover costs to local governments.
Massachusetts was one of dozens of states that temporarily changed its laws to increase mail-in voting options and avoid crowding at the polls as the pandemic raged.
Cities and towns also provided 14 days of early voting, allowing people to cast ballots in person.
Until last year, Massachusetts only allowed mail-in voting for absentee ballots. Voters also needed an excuse, such as a disability, not to cast a ballot in person.
But the state's voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting.
In the Sept. 1 state primary, about 814,000 ballots were cast by mail — more than 47% of all votes — fueling the largest primary turnout in state history.
That number jumped to more than 2.3 million mail-in votes for the Nov. 3 general election, with some cities and towns reporting 3 of 5 ballots cast by mail.
But the law that expanded voting access expired at the end of 2020. Voting rights groups have been prodding state leaders to make the changes permanent.
The state's Republican Party has criticized the push to make mail-in voting permanent, as have some conservative groups, citing the potential for fraud.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance spokesperson Paul Craney said with the state's COVID-19 restrictions lifting at the end of the month voters "should get used to daily life returning to normal, and that includes in-person voting by next year’s elections."
