Donation to fund access, transportation to treatment for those In need

A $10,000 donation will be used by Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit to help eliminate obstacles for those seeking treatment for opioid and alcohol dependence.
The John E. Rosenthal Charitable Trust donation of $10,000 will support individuals in contact with the Community Impact Unit who want treatment but cannot find transportation to get there, according to Chief Ed Conley. It also will be used to support those who can’t afford initial payments to enter treatment and sober housing programs.
The donation stems from a conversation about obstacles for those seeking treatment and recovery between Gloucester resident John E. Rosenthal and Tito Rodriguez, a civilian member of the Community Impact Unit and the city of Gloucester’s health navigator.
“Sometimes even the smallest bump on the road to treatment and recovery can provoke the urge to reach for a substance of choice. These funds will truly save lives as they enable our Community Impact Unit to aid those who are ready to give recovery a chance,” Conley said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate both the financial generosity of Mr. Rosenthal, and his attentiveness to the small issues that can have outsized and tragic effects on those who are trying to better themselves.”
Rosenthal is co-founder and board chair of the Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative, the non-profit that seeks to aid police avoid making arrests and instead help those facing substance use disorders. He also founded and chairs Friends of Boston’s Homeless and Stop Handgun Violence.
“Substance use disorder is a disease, not a crime, and requires treatment not jail. Law enforcement has a unique role as first responders, and the Gloucester Police Department has led the nation in compassionate community policing, especially for people suffering with substance use disorder,” Rosenthal said in a prepared statement. “I too have a unique view into addiction and homelessness, and I know that at times it’s the little things that can help people the most. You have to respond when people are ready to embrace treatment and recovery, and not just when resources allow you to respond. I’m confident that this donation will help save lives by enabling the Community Impact Unit to further break down barriers and help more people access treatment.”
The unit has been in contact with approximately 2,200 individuals who requested assistance.
Anyone seeking to donate to the Community Impact Unit’s work may send a check in the name of the Gloucester Fund to the Community Impact Unit, Browns Mall, 186 Main St., Suite 23, Gloucester, MA 01930.