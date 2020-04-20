Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain developing this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.