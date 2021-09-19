FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Put your energy where it counts and stay focused on what's important to you. Make adjustments that favor good health and better relationships. Find ways to ease stress and spend more time doing good things. Don't let the tension build when a couple of adjustments are all you need to make your life better.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put more thought into what you want to accomplish and press forward without giving in to interruptions. A unique approach to handling meaningful relationships will give you the edge you need.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pour your energy into things that make you happy. Expand your interests, and you'll meet people who stimulate your mind and push you to be your best. Share your feelings and thoughts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Dig in and don't stop until you are satisfied with what you accomplish. Give whatever you do your special touch, and you'll gain recognition. An enthusiastic attitude will help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Focus on home, family and finishing what you start. A change of pace will spark your imagination and encourage you to consider a new and exciting way to use your skills and experience.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Avoid getting in the middle of someone's dilemma. Distance yourself from family feuds. Make personal changes that will encourage fitness and health. Don't restrict your plans to please someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A chance to team up with someone will grab your interest. Crunch the numbers to figure out the best way to utilize your cash and come out ahead. Don't take a risk with your health.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to what others have to say before you make a decision that will alter your financial situation. Pay more attention to the consequences you'll face if you make a move that others do not favor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. A positive attitude will make a difference in the outcome of a personal situation. Be mindful of others before you share your thoughts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have a change of heart. Look at what you are up against and weigh the pros and cons before agreeing to something questionable. Leave nothing unfinished. Use your energy strategically.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Prepare to question everything and everyone before you agree to something that will disrupt your life. Put your energy into fact-finding, organizing and expanding your chances to advance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Mood swings will cause problems at home and work. Getting along will be half the battle if you plan to get things done. Alone time will give you a chance to work through sensitive issues.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stay in touch with people who challenge and motivate you. Getting together with an old friend or relative will spark your imagination and help you confirm what you can do to make your life better.
