BOSTON — Hospital margins in Massachusetts slipped last year despite infusions of federal and state COVID-19 relief funds, according to a new report.
The state’s Center for Health Care Information found the median statewide operating margin for acute care hospitals last year was 1.3%, a drop of 1.2% from a year earlier.
That's even with an influx of COVID-19 relief funds, which had a major impact on hospitals’ operating income, the group said.
If the relief was not distributed, the median overall margin for the state's hospitals would have been negative — about -4.5%.
Statewide, hospitals reported $1.9 billion in federal funding and $207 million in state funding in 2020.
But shrinking margins were especially steep at safety-net hospitals, according to the report, which tied losses to surges in COVID-19 patients, a decline in elective surgeries and other factors.
Locally, the report shows a mixed bag for hospitals in the North of Boston region.
Lawrence General reported a -3.3% margin, with losses of $9.6 million, despite nearly $61.3 million in state and federal COVID-19 aid, according to the report.
The hospital reported receiving more than $99 million in COVID-19 relief aid, with $63.3 million of that to be repaid.
Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, reported a -5.0% margin with losses of $5.7 million. It received $27.9 million in COVID-19 aid, with $21.3 million of that amount expected to be repaid, according to the report.
North Shore Medical Center in Salem reported a profit margin of 9.7%, worth more than $70 million. It received nearly $128 million in COVID-19 aid, with $56.2 million of that to be repaid.
The report analyzed hospitals' fiscal health by looking at five metrics — overall margin, operating margin, a comparison of liabilities to assets, average payment period and an indicator of how leveraged a hospital is.
In some cases, physician groups affiliated with the hospitals were responsible for dragging down overall margins. Only six of 49 physician organizations reported a profit, with losses ranging from $511,000 to $108 million.
For example, Lawrence General’s physician group, Community Medical Associates, reported losses of $5.4 million.
Combined with the hospital's losses, the group reported a -5.7% margin last year, with $17.2 million in losses.
To be sure, many of the state's physicians offices were forced to close their doors throughout much of last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Concerns about the financial stability of local safety-net hospitals has lawmakers pushing plans to increase state funding and resources.
A proposal filed by Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, would to raise MassHealth reimbursements, as well as requirements for commercial insurance carriers, for safety-net hospitals.
Lawmakers also want the state to provide Lawrence General and other hospitals with a short-term cash infusion, dipping into the billions of dollars in federal aid headed to the state.
Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, has filed a proposal to mandate higher commercial insurance reimbursements for safety-net hospitals.
The state's safety-net hospitals and community health centers — which include Salem Hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport — serve a disproportionate percentage of low-income patients.
Many are heavily dependent on Medicaid reimbursements, which are typically less than commercial insurance payouts.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com