BOSTON — Massachusetts could be looking for another way to bring Canadian hydropower into the state with a transmission line through Maine in limbo.
Last week, Maine’s environmental commissioner suspended a permit for the $1 billion transmission line following a review of the project’s lease to build on public lands.
The move followed rejection by Maine voters of the New England Clean Energy Connect project, which is overseen by Central Maine Power Co. and seeks to import up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Hydro-Québec’s dams. In the Nov. 2 elections, 60% of voters approved a referendum opposing the project.
CMP’s corporate parent, Avangrid, has vowed to press ahead and filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the referendum, arguing that it violated laws on contracts by targeting a project that had already received approval.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he isn’t willing to give up on the project either, and suggested the legal challenge to overturn the referendum has merit.
“The ballot question was a retrospective reversal of a decision that had already been made by duly appointed boards,” Baker said during an appearance on GBH News. “People had begun spending money and making investments based on those approvals.”
But Baker said discussions are underway with Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec about alternatives to the transmission line, which would provide enough electricity to power 1 million homes in the state. He declined to elaborate.
“There’s been some discussions,” Baker said. “We’re still working on it.”
Finding options
Massachusetts has been scrambling to import hydropower after a first choice for a large-scale procurement from Canada was ditched.
Hydropower uses water to create electricity by pushing it through large turbines that spin industrial-sized generators. Because most hydropower facilities are located along rivers, the electricity has to be transmitted to the power grid.
The Northern Pass project, a joint venture between Hydro-Quebec and Eversource, was the state’s initial attempt to import hydro-electricity through a 192-mile transmission line that would have run through New Hampshire.
But it was rejected by New Hampshire regulators in 2018 amid concerns it would suppress property values and damage the state’s tourism industry.
To be sure, Massachusetts has other options for bringing hydropower into the state if the NECEC transmission line through Maine is eventually scuttled.
Dozens of proposals to import Canadian hydropower were pitched to the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources in 2017 when it partnered with regional utilities to solicit requests for proposals to supply more renewable energy.
One project, proposed by TDI-New England and Eversource, sought to bring 1,000 megawatts of hydropower to Massachusetts through a buried transmission line that would run along existing energy corridors. A 98-mile section of the proposed New England Power Link would be constructed beneath Lake Champlain.
Meanwhile, Novia Scotia-based Emera proposed its wholly-owned Atlantic Link project, a 900 megawatt undersea cable that would deliver hydro power from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
National Grid pitched a plan for the Granite Power Link in partnership with non-profit Citizens Energy, which would also have linked the New England region with Canadian hydropower. At the time, the companies said the plan would lower energy costs in the region by more than $1 billion over a 10 year period.
Under pressure
Last week, a group of Maine lawmakers wrote to Baker urging him to walk away from the Maine project and pick one of the other previously submitted bids.
“Respecting the will of Maine people is critical as New England states and governments collectively work to address climate change,” they wrote. “Massachusetts has other options it can pursue to respect the will of Maine people and reach your state’s energy aspirations.”
Still, it’s not clear whether these projects are still viable, or if the Baker administration has reached out to any of the companies to reconsider their proposals.
In Massachusetts, state leaders are under pressure to meet energy demand and ambitious benchmarks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The state Supreme Judicial Court ruled in 2018 that Massachusetts isn’t following its own law aimed at reducing those emissions. The court required annual limits on greenhouse gas emissions until the state meets goals it set for itself in 2008 under the Global Warming Solutions Act.
A law signed by Baker earlier this year requires Massachusetts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The plan calls for expanding the use of wind power, solar and hydropower to generate electricity.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.