NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings, through its Charitable Foundation, awarded and pledged $594,327 in charitable grants to nearly 100 local nonprofits in the third quarter of 2021, according to the bank's president and CEO, Michael J. Jones.
The largest grant was $25,990 to Salisbury Elementary School for enrichment programs and activities for the 2021-22 school year.
Pathways for Children in Gloucester was granted $20,000 to sponsor its annual gala and Age Care Program's Positive Youth Development framework.
Wellspring House of Gloucester was awarded $12,500 to support its Basic Needs program for clients seeking employment and housing.
The Open Door in Gloucester will receive $10,000 toward its Holiday Gift Basket program.
In addition to its regular grants, the foundation awarded $71,000 to 22 local food pantries and meal programs as it does each fall. They include Beverly Bootstraps The Grace Center Inc. /Unitarian Universalist Church of Gloucester, St. Vincent De Paul Society in Gloucester and Newburyport; Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3; Lifebridge of Salem; Acord Food Pantry, South Hamilton; and Senior Care Inc. in Gloucester.
“These organizations are doing incredible work by providing much needed services to so many in need, from food to housing to educational services and much more,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “As non-profits continue to recover from the challenges of the pandemic, financial support is needed more than ever and we are happy that we can help.”
Other organizations receiving financial support in the third quarter include: Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester; ALS Association, Mass. Chapter; Cape Ann Art Haven; Cape Ann Community Band; Essex County Greenbelt Association; Essex County Habitat for Humanity; First R Foundation; Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute; and Kestrel Education Adventures.
Also: Lifebridge North Shore; Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress; North Shore Community Action Programs; Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras, Inc.; Ovarian Cancer Awareness; Rockport Association Art and Museum; Rockport Elementary School; Rockport Garden Club Inc.; Rockport Music Inc.; Rockport Youth Soccer; Root NS, Inc.; Sean Perkins Foundation; The Gloucester Adventure Inc.; The Impossible Dream; Three Sisters Garden Project Inc.; Tough Warrior Princesses; Travis Roy Foundation; and YMCA of the North Shore.
A complete list of grant recipients and more information may be found at institutionforsavings/charitable-giving.
The Institution for Savings, based in Newburyport, has branches on Cape Ann at 37 King St. in Rockport, and 4 Parker St. in Gloucester.