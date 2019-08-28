Lack of life jackets leading factor in recreational boat mishaps

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.