To the editor:
I note with approval the withdrawal of an amendment to the permitting for 116 E. Main St. with the effect that the developer will adhere to the original agreement and provide one unit of the eight as a deed-restricted affordable unit. This is as it should be and is appreciated. The city needs every unit of affordable housing it can create and incentivize and this new developer is to be commended for recognizing they should assume that agreement.
Even if they don’t actually live in Gloucester, the developer demonstrates themselves as responsible members of the larger community in recognizing their responsibility to help address current housing needs even where it is only one unit of housing at a time. We definitely need every unit of workforce housing that we can get built; this complex will provide a unit affordable to a teacher, police officer, firefighter, or other possibly local, mid-income resident interested in a townhouse property.
They also set an important model for every other developer of housing in Gloucester — that being that inclusionary zoning requirements must be met when affordable units must be built or an appropriate, properly calculated payment made to the Affordable Housing Trust, where we the city, also look forward to their wise use of financial resources that become available to them.
While one unit at a time will never come close to meeting our current needs, every unit is indeed valuable. … And especially so for the fortunate qualifying family that will be able to purchase it. Now we must assure that all the other multi-unit projects that are under consideration also meet their inclusionary zoning requirements for affordable units.
Adherence to the original agreement also makes it clear that this level of housing to accommodate our local workforce is appropriate and possible in every neighborhood of Gloucester. Not every family will want to live in a townhouse-style home, but more and more families are interested in this type of clustered development. I am sure they, along with the other residents of this complex, will be eager to see the site of the old East Gloucester Elementary School transformed into the promised greenspace.
I look forward to hearing that the lottery system for owner selection is in process and that an eligible family is on their way to an affordable home!
Sunny Robinson,
Gloucester