To the editor:
To call attention to the need to take “11th hour” action on the climate crisis, the Interfaith Climate Justice Group of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition and other groups across Cape Ann are joining together to ring bells of churches on the 11th of November at 11 o’clock in the morning for 11 minutes. The plan was to do this every month, but participation has waned, so they are renewing their effort to have people in the community become more aware of climate change this Nov. 11.
This is a nice idea for any month except November when we celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served in defense of the United States and our way of life. The significance of the date is that it marks the Armistice that was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to end World War I in 1918. Since then, we take time on this day to reflect on those who have served and sacrificed to defend the freedoms of our current and future generations.
I am all for the environment and protecting this amazing planet, but pick a different month. November is already taken and has been for 104 years. To choose to do it on a day where we should honor the selfless service of our real warriors is a bit appalling to me and all those who served this great nation.
Happy Veterans Day!
Lt. Col. (retired) Kate Van Auken,
Rockport