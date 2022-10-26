To the editor: Massachusetts early in-person voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Election is open and closes Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, for registered voters.
The following websites provide information on the schedule for hours and locations locally:
Essex: essexma.org/town-clerk
Gloucester: gloucester-ma.gov/337/Elections
Manchester: manchester.ma.us/503/Town-Meetings-and-Elections. Please note Manchester early voting ends on Nov. 3, 2022.
Rockport: rockportma.gov/town-clerk
You can always contact your town or city clerk’s office during business hours as well.
If you haven’t yet registered to vote, there’s still time. In-person registration of new voters at your town or city clerk’s office closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Online registration at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleidx closes on Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Please add your voice to our democracy!
Elvira Fulchino, League of Women Voters of Cape Ann