To the editor:
Your editorial ("Leaders must improve messaging on pandemic," Nov. 10) on getting the word out on virus booster shots nationwide, a mirror of a Los Angeles Times editorial, is completely out of touch with reality. The PR effort to get folks booster shots is already beyond overwhelming; with ads appearing in all mass media forms and medical community sites, using celebrity spokespersons to suggest that a person is stupid, at risk and somehow risking the lives of others if they don’t get boosters, over and over and over again. Your editorial implies that since the majority of folks out there are choosing not to get boosters, the PR program must be lacking or at fault. The opposite is true. The American public is smarter than politicians, especially the CDC, give them credit for.
Aside from perhaps helping to lessen the severity of COVID-19 ongoing cases, the vaccines simply do not protect you from getting COVID-19. Of much greater concern, is that the vaccines are generating a substantial variety of serious related medical conditions, placing us at real risk health-wise. My own wife came within 24 hours of dying from myocarditis after her second shot. Should she be coerced or forced to get another booster and chance dying?
Sorry, but those of us with even half a brain are not going to play Russian roulette with our own individual health conditions or those of loved ones by getting those additional boosters. Just not going to happen. That’s the true reality of the situation, not a failed PR campaign.
Frank Stewart,
Gloucester