To the editor:
This was sent to the chair of the Manchester Select Board on Oct. 28:
Ms. Jaques, as acting chair of Manchester Matters, I want to apologize for the use of the town seal in our recent flyer. It was an ignorant oversight, used more as a space filler, with no intent to confuse or mislead residents. It won’t happen again, and shouldn’t have happened this once.
We did not seek, nor did we receive, a municipal discount on the mailing. The accusations of mail fraud are unwarranted.
Manchester Matters is an effort by a group of concerned citizens, and its supporters, to build a better informed electorate, and increase voter participation in Manchester on issues that are significant to our town’s future. The flyer was also meant to introduce a website which would further identify our mission, but because of technical difficulties wasn’t ready for release. Hence, the “ … who are these guys?” was a regrettable outcome of our learning curve.
Thanks for your understanding.
Sheila Hill,
Manchester