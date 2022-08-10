To the editor:
This is an open letter to Rupert Murdoch and his staff at the Wall Street Journal.
Dear Mr. Murdoch,
When 47 years ago I came from the USSR to America, your newspaper was the most reliable and trustworthy source about the evil empire. As a subscriber to the WSJ for so many years, I think it is my duty to inform you that the opinion page has completely lost its objectivity and became an anti-Trump propaganda source similar to Pravda’s anti-Americanism but more skillfully camouflaged.
The “intellectual elite” of the USA always had an inexplicable quirk of sympathy towards the totalitarian USSR. My hundreds of lectures across the US about the nature of the totalitarian USSR were always warmly received by blue-collar audiences and skeptically by the intellectuals who believed that they know better.
So, what is going on in America in general and in the WSJ in particular? It is obvious that the presidency of Mr. Trump was beneficial to America, Israel and NATO. Did Mr. Biden win the election? The positive answer belongs to the realm of miracles unheard of since the resurrection of Christ.
What is the position of the WSJ? It has no position at all but some extremely active progressives of the editorial staff and Trump-haters understand the obvious: Trump will win the coming election hands down but it will not be good for them. What needs to be done? Simple: Make him a criminal and he will not be able to run for re-election.
The USSR was destroyed by unrestricted rule of partocracy. Is America on the brink of destruction by the unabashed rule of a progressive clique and mindless support of the previously esteemed editorially board of the WSJ?
The move is yours. What do you think and what you are going to do?
Brett Stephens lamented his mistake moving to the New York Times on July 25. Will dawn rise on the WSJ?
Yuri Tuvim,
Gloucester