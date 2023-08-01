To the editor:
Yay for private business innovation! As someone who wants to buy an electric car, I was encouraged to read about plans to expand the fast-charging network ("Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's,' Times, July 27).
One of the best ideas in this plan is to make the chargers usable by all electric cars. Tesla’s proprietary chargers are useful to Tesla owners, but not to anybody else, a frustrating decision on Tesla’s part.
If these new stations also encourage business competition, helping to keep charging costs lower and stations better maintained, that would be a great outcome.
This is an ideal way to leverage the funds from the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce fuel emissions, and I applaud these automakers.
Sia Stewart
Conway