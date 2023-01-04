To the editor:
Gordon Baird’s recent column, “Why I write and fight (Dec. 26)” proves yet again that he’s either unwilling or unable to grasp the basics of zoning, or, after so many years of spreading misinformation about a variety of zoning issues and development projects, is just committed to the spread of more disinformation.
He opens with a favored falsehood that the earlier zoning amendments were originally promoted as facilitating the creation of deed-restricted affordable housing then “repurposed.” Our updated Inclusionary Zoning ordinance — the single amendment that specifically focused on affordable housing — was passed earlier in the year without opposition. All other amendments were targeted at easing the process for homeowners to add new units to their existing homes. The lie is easily dispelled with a simple review of public meeting minutes and Zoom recordings, yet in column after column he knowingly repeats it.
The proposed amendments received the greatest number of meetings for public education and input than any other issue in the city to which I’m privy — multiple Planning Board and subcommittee meetings, individual ward meetings, myriad City Council subcommittee meetings, and the final meetings of the City Council — yet Mr. Baird paints the concerted effort to invite public comment and involvement as a nefarious plot to avoid public input.
With no sense of irony Mr. Baird plays victim, claiming that “folks went after me, personally and often inaccurately …” while demeaning a number of people personally just a few sentences above and devoting yet another column to the spread of provably false information. The pushback against Mr. Baird’s past columns was not against him personally — it was against his continued spread of misinformation, exemplified in his recent column by the inaccurate and meaningless claim that the amendments would lead to “doubling zoning in all wards.” Playing both victim and bully while self-aggrandizing and pushing more falsehoods is a truly Trumpian feat.
The column ends with his commitment to continue the spread of untruths and misinformation in the upcoming discussions about the state-mandated MBTA/transit-oriented development (TOD) zoning, leading off with the lie that the TOD will see the addition of 2,270 new units of housing to the city. That’s demonstrably false with a simple read of the law and the guidelines and a basic understanding of zoning and the built environment.
While purporting to fight for “neighborhood character” and the “survival of our city,” Mr. Baird’s efforts to pollute the public discussion of moderate zoning changes with misinformation promises to do the exact opposite for a large swath of Gloucester residents who aren’t in line to inherit family properties and who are unable to afford the city’s ever-increasing home prices.
According to the real estate website Redfin, the average sale price of a home in Gloucester last month was $663,000, up from $385,000 in November 2019. The rising cost of housing correlates directly with the dearth of available housing, and restricting development of more housing options that are more affordable to more Gloucester residents guarantees that prices will climb higher still. Strangling the ability of middle- and working-class families to live in our beloved city — and turning Gloucester into a place attainable only by the wealthy — all while waving the flags of “neighborhood character” and “preserving the city” — is exactly the course that will “kill the magic” that Mr. Baird professes to love.
I’ve invited Mr. Baird several times in the past to sit down over a cup of coffee or a beer to discuss zoning and its affect on our city. To date he hasn’t taken me up on the offer, but the offer remains. Won’t you join me?
Shawn G. Henry
Planning Board member
Gloucester