To the editor,
In Mr. Baird’s latest column, “Don’t vote for people who won’t vote for you (July 10),” he attempts to defend himself from observations in a recent letter by stating “When a lawyer resorts to personal attacks, it only proves that he is loosing or has lost his case.” Unfortunately, that’s not unique to lawyers — writers do it too.
In his latest ode to the project at 116 East Main St., Mr. Baird repeats for the zillionth? time the lie of “Zoned for three, Build for eight.” He and his readers need only visit the Gloucester Zoning Ordinance — available here https://bit.ly/3NIeouB — to prove the lie is, well, a lie. The project at the old Espresso’s site was, as confirmed by the judge in his critical decision in favor of the developer, qualified for a City Council Special Permit under our GZO, pursuant to our use tables (Section 2.3) and standards to be applied (Section 1.8.3). The Nov. 2, 2020, decision by Judge Howard Speicher can be found here: https://bit.ly/3XMfdYb
Not to depart from the actual point, but if a parcel is suitable for three single-family homes, each home can be built by right as a two-family in all but one of our residential zoning districts, so “Zoned for Six” would be closer to the truth. By going through the City Council Special Permit process — as proscribed in our GZO — the developer gained one market unit and the city gained one deed-restricted affordable unit.
These facts have been accurately and honestly reported numerous times in the Gloucester Daily Times by your reporters.
Mr. Baird goes on to conflate the project on East Main — an infill redevelopment of a long decrepit restaurant site — with the boogey/strawman of wetlands and marshes filled with houses on stilts. He says that there’s some move afoot to make major project development in our more rural districts “by right.” He claims Eastern Point is under potential attack. These claims are untethered from reality.
As the city begins the process of the Community Development Initiative championed by Mayor Greg Verga, our city embarks on an important assessment of where we stand as a community and many consequential discussions of the future we envision and the changes necessary to achieve that vision. Those discussions must be rooted in fact and reality if the process is to truly serve the community, and the Gloucester Daily Times will certainly play a critical role in keeping the public accurately informed throughout the exercise, with its honest, fact-based reporting. It’s my sincere hope that your columnist will be held to those same standards.
As alway, if Mr. Baird would like to sit down over a beer at Stones to scroll through the GZO or to interrogate any other aspects of zoning and planning, I’m always happy to buy the first round.
Shawn G. Henry
Gloucester resident and member of the Planning Board