Letter to the editor:
Tuesday, Nov. 5 was Election Day in Gloucester and the Gloucester Daily Times saw fit to contaminate the process by publishing on election eve a divisive call to arms to the Italian community of Gloucester in the form of a fascistic letter to the editor by Joe Orlando Jr. ("Challengers good fit for council," Nov. 4), saying in essence "Vote Italian."
Now, I recognize that this is nationally the diseased era of Donald Trump and his nationalists, I recognize that; but here in Gloucester we take pains not to designate Republicans or Democrats running in local elections, with men and women running on their merits.
I am relatively -- four years -- new to Gloucester, but I have loved the ethnic diversity of this city, the acceptance of all people by all people. The very idea of "vote for me" because I am Italian, or Portuguese, or Jewish, or Scandinavian or other in origin is un-American and very inappropriate for this wonderful town.
I suspect that Mr. Orlando will cost his fellow Italian-origin compatriots both votes and good will, now and in the future.
Arthur Bloom
Gloucester
