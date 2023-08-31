To the editor:
Your recent political cartoon shows a reporter whose pants are on fire saying “Our pants are on fire. Another climate crisis for sure” (Times, Aug. 30). On his microphone are posted the letters MSM.
This reinforces the fraudulent view that mainstream media (MSM) chooses to broadcast “Fake News.” MSM by definition includes local newspapers, such as the Gloucester Daily Times, as well as major networks. (Fox News is in a class by itself, guilty of intentional deception and paying over $1 billion for its defamations.)
I am disturbed my local newspaper is implying climate change research is a lie. Our global climate catastrophe is being caused primarily by human activity, and the science is absolute in this finding. Any suggestion to the contrary — even in jest — borders on criminal deception.
Thomas Bentley
Gloucester