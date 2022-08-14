To the editor:
I really admired Roxanne Dora Nilsson's letter, "A matter of life," in the Gloucester Daily Times on Aug. 8 , in which she advocates so strongly and passionately for the lives of the unborn and ends by asking us to "celebrate all of life." Her letter reached me in a profound way and I thank her for writing it ... and yet ... and yet ...I am a strong supporter of a woman's right to choose.
If we are to celebrate all of life, we must also take into account the life of the newly expectant mother-to-be ... her expectations, her dreams, her future. There are two lives at stake in every new pregnancy, a fact rarely considered when the issues around abortion are discussed, and in my world, the life of the woman already living, for many reasons as experienced only by that person, may well take precedence over that just conceived.
Early in our lives, my wife (68 years of marriage and four kids later) and I were faced with the question of an unplanned pregnancy; it did not take long to decide that there was no way that we would abort our baby but we were also very clear in knowing and believing that every woman should always have that choice.
My plea, therefore, is that whenever human thoughts turn to the abortion issue, we understand that there are always two lives at stake — the life of the unborn as well as the life of the already-born — so that we can then honestly say that we have celebrated all of life.
Warren Salinger,
Rockport