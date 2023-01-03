To the editor:
Massachusetts General Laws 40A (3a), sometimes referred to at the MBTA Communities legislation, does not require Gloucester to build 2,270 new units, nor does it require new capacity for 2,270 new units.
These facts do not appear well understood by some members of the City Council, nor do they appear understood by some regular editorial page contributors to the Gloucester Daily Times.
Repeatedly publishing these errors spreads misinformation, and failure to fact-check is a gross failure of civic responsibility.
I hope you will seek the advice of people who have devoted time and energy to actually understanding this law and its likely implications in future, rather than allowing ignorant naysayers to foment fear on the subject.
Barnaby Prendergast
Gloucester