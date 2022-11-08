To the editor:
In response to Tom Hauck’s expressing my need to offer an apology to the Sicknick family (“Apology owed to the family of Brian Sicknick,” Nov. 3) I need some clarification.
I did not deny that he died in the line of duty (“Respect readers’ goodwill,” Nov. 2). Dying in the line of duty and dying from natural causes are not mutually exclusive. I refuted the Times’ editorial claim (“In 13 days, future of US will be forged —for better or worse,” Oct. 27) that the riot killed the officer. To knowingly incorrectly state the cause of death shows disrespect to the officer, to the officer’s service and to his family. Tom’s quote from the Capitol police and the charges rightly levied against the violent offenders make no mention of any manslaughter charge. The coroner did declare death by natural causes.
The Capitol police that day were put in an awful place with no requested backup in sight. Any loss of life is crushing to the family. To declare that the riot killed him is not supported by the facts, the facts expertly detailed by Tom.
My issue, so finely deflected in his letter, is that the Times stated as fact that the riot killed Officer Sicknick to push a false narrative. By mischaracterizing the officer’s death to prove a point, maybe the Times needs to apologize?
As to the other points that I brought up that you, Tom, have issues with, maybe we could meet over a beer or two to discuss.
Bill Proposki,
Rockport