To the editor,
In a gruesome reminder of the need for increased public funding for cultivated meat research, Japan is running out of space to bury chickens culled due to bird flu. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. Since animals are removed from the process, the risk of zoonotic diseases making the jump to humans is dramatically reduced.
Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved some cultivated-meat products, and they should hit the market soon, more federal money for cellular-agriculture development is needed, so this new protein can compete with the price of slaughtered meat. American legislators concerned about public health should support this effort.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Connecticut